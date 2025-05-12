10 Satellites Ensuring National Security 24/7: ISRO Chief

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced that at least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock to ensure national security. Speaking at the 5th convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, he emphasized that these satellites play a crucial role in monitoring the country’s borders and seashores, particularly in light of tensions with neighboring Pakistan. He highlighted that without satellite and drone technology, it would be impossible to maintain security across India’s extensive borders, including its 7,000 km seashore.

Meanwhile, following the recent hostilities along the northern and western International Borders (IB), the Indian Army reported that the region remained calm on the night of May 11-12, marking the first peaceful night in recent days. This followed intense cross-border firing, artillery shelling, and drone attacks from Pakistan, especially in response to India’s Operation Sindoor. Launched on May 7, the operation targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army had successfully neutralized several Pakistani attempts to disrupt peace, including drone attacks and artillery shelling along the Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat borders. In response, India’s air defense system neutralized many of the threats. A joint press conference by senior military leaders revealed that although a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, Pakistan violated the terms hours later with renewed firing and drone incursions, which were met with a strong counter-response from India.