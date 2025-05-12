LoC Sees First Calm Night in 19 Days: Army

For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Indian Army reported calm along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. This followed a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on May 11, with the night between Sunday and Monday passing without any incidents of firing or shelling. This marked a significant shift after a period of heightened tensions, including heavy artillery exchanges and aerial assaults from May 7 to 11, which followed the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The ceasefire has provided relief to residents in border areas, particularly in Surankot, Poonch district, which had been severely affected by intense shelling in recent days. The violence had forced many locals to flee, seeking shelter in safer areas. However, with the cessation of hostilities, there is a sense of returning calm, and locals are hopeful of returning to their homes, especially in areas like Surankot, which had become a ghost town due to the constant bombardment.

Morning scenes from regions like Rajouri and Jaisalmer showed a peaceful environment, further contributing to the sense of de-escalation. While the Indian Army remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation, the first night of peace is seen as a positive step toward reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region.