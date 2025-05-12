MHA Reviews India-Bangladesh Border Security Amid Hasina Party Action

Amid ongoing military tensions with Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) has reviewed the security situation along the India-Bangladesh border, focusing on the challenges arising from Bangladesh’s evolving political climate. Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visited areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam and West Bengal, including Guwahati Frontier, Dhubri, and Cooch Behar, from Friday onwards. The review focused on the security issues in light of unrest in Bangladesh and the evolving situation on the Indo-Pakistan border.

During Aggarwal’s visit, he was briefed by Inspector General Sukhdev Raj and other field commanders about the operational challenges. These included concerns related to the political turmoil in Bangladesh, including recent protests and the interim government’s actions against the Awami League, as well as the broader security dynamics along the Indo-Pakistan border. The BSF officials discussed the necessary measures to ensure border security amidst these complexities.

Additionally, the BSF has been monitoring increased drone activity along the border, with one drone spotted in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, near sensitive border areas. The drone was found to be a consumer-grade device, typically used by photographers, with no indication of malicious intent. This discovery followed a wave of protests in Bangladesh led by the National Citizen Party, which emerged after the fall of former PM Sheikh Hasina’s government, leading to the banning of Awami League activities by the interim government.