US Called Modi Amid India-Pakistan Tension After Alarming Intel

The United States reportedly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in dialogue with Pakistan after receiving “alarming intelligence” that suggested a high risk of escalating conflict between the two countries. According to a CNN report citing senior Trump administration officials, U.S. Vice President JD Vance contacted Modi on Friday afternoon (Eastern Time) to encourage diplomatic discussions that could help reduce tensions.

Before calling Modi, Vance reportedly briefed then-President Donald Trump on the intelligence findings, which indicated that continued hostilities could lead to a dramatic escalation over the weekend. Vance is also said to have shared with Modi the idea of a “potential off-ramp” — a diplomatic option that the U.S. believed Pakistan might consider — though the report did not provide further details on that pathway.

The CNN report added that the U.S. Vice President, interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles were all closely monitoring the India-Pakistan situation. The intelligence, described as highly sensitive, was deemed crucial in prompting the U.S. to act swiftly to prevent what officials referred to as “kinetic hostilities” between the nuclear-armed neighbours.