Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian armed forces and Operation Sindoor

Amitabh Bachchan broke his recent string of cryptic numbered posts on X by commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response under Operation Sindoor. He condemned the attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, including a newlywed couple on their honeymoon. Bachchan highlighted how repeated warnings to Pakistan to curb terrorist activity had gone unheeded, prompting the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to respond with a targeted military operation that destroyed nine terror camps across the border.

In a tribute to the Indian armed forces, Bachchan quoted a powerful verse from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem “Agneepath” to praise their bravery and determination. His message aimed to underscore national resilience and the resolve to confront terrorism with strength. The actor’s show of support added to the growing chorus of voices standing with the armed forces and the Indian government in the wake of the attacks.

Meanwhile, despite the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, tensions remain high along the border. Pakistan reportedly violated the truce just hours after it was signed, leading to blackouts in several frontier areas. Authorities in Amritsar issued a red alert on Sunday following the brief ceasefire breach. However, officials reported that the overall situation in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab remained peaceful, with no incidents of shelling, drone activity, or firing through the night.