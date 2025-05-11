‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ makers support Rane’s call to boycott Pakistani actors

A day after actor Harshvardhan Rane said he would not participate in a potential sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane returned, the film’s directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru publicly supported his stance. Rane’s statement was in response to Hocane’s tweet condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, the recent military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, the directors emphasized their backing of the Indian government’s decision to ban Pakistani actors from Indian media platforms, including OTT services. They criticized the silence or anti-India remarks by Pakistani artists who previously gained fame and affection in India, stating that no Indian platform should offer them work or compensation. They reiterated, “Nation First — Always,” aligning their views with the government’s directive.

The controversy began when Mawra Hocane posted a tweet denouncing India’s military strikes, calling them cowardly and claiming civilian casualties. Her remarks triggered backlash, prompting Rane to publicly disassociate himself from any project involving her. Meanwhile, other Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan also criticized the operation. In solidarity with national sentiment, India’s film workers’ union FWICE endorsed the ban on all Pakistani talent in Indian productions.