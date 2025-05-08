6 school students, driver killed in road accident

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, 6 school children and a driver were killed in a road accident. The SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Samana-Patiala road in Punjab’s Patiala district.

The SUV was ferrying the students back from school. Six out of the nine children in the vehicle died while one child was critically injured. The deceased children were in the age group of 12-13 years. The driver was also killed in the accident, while the SUV was badly damaged.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condoled the deaths.