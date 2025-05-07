Know Estrogen’s Effects on the Female Body

Oestrogen (Estrogen) is a key hormone in women’s health. This hormone profoundly influences both urinary and genital health of women. It contributes to everything from maintaining vaginal lubrication to supporting bladder function. During menopause, as oestrogen levels naturally decline, many women experience symptoms associated with the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). GSM is a condition affecting vaginal and urinary health.

Oestrogen serves as a foundational hormone for both urinary and genital health. In the reproductive system, it aids in maintaining the thickness and elasticity of the vaginal lining, which is crucial for comfort and sexual health. Oestrogen also plays a role in the production of natural lubrication, reducing friction and discomfort. In the urinary tract, oestrogen helps maintain the elasticity and structure of tissues, contributing to better bladder control and reducing the risk of infections.

Oestrogen’s functions in the urinary system and genital area, while interconnected, are distinct. In the genital area, oestrogen focuses on maintaining the health of the vaginal lining, elasticity, and moisture, which are essential for sexual comfort and reducing the risk of infections. For the urinary system, oestrogen’s role is more structural, ensuring the bladder, urethra, and surrounding muscles remain strong and functional. Without adequate oestrogen, the tissues in both areas become thinner and less elastic, leading to issues like incontinence or increased infections.

Effects of low oestrogen on genital and urinary health

1. Vaginal dryness and discomfort

Low oestrogen levels can lead to decreased lubrication, causing vaginal dryness, discomfort, and sometimes pain during intercourse.

2. Thinning of the vaginal walls

Oestrogen helps maintain the thickness and elasticity of the vaginal walls. Reduced oestrogen levels lead to thinning of these tissues, making them more susceptible to irritation, infections, and general discomfort.

3. Increased risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Oestrogen supports the urinary tract’s ability to resist bacterial infections. Without adequate oestrogen, the tissue lining becomes thinner and less resilient, increasing the risk of UTIs, which can be recurrent in postmenopausal women.

4. Weakened pelvic floor muscles

Oestrogen plays a role in maintaining the strength of the pelvic floor muscles, which support both urinary and genital health. Declining oestrogen levels weaken these muscles, potentially causing bladder control issues and contributing to urinary incontinence.

5. Reduced blood flow to the vaginal and urinary tissues

Oestrogen promotes blood flow to the vaginal and urinary tissues, keeping them healthy and resilient. With low oestrogen, blood flow decreases, leading to a reduction in tissue elasticity and overall resilience.

6. Changes in vaginal pH

Oestrogen helps maintain a balanced vaginal pH, which is essential for preventing infections. A drop in oestrogen can lead to a higher pH level, increasing the risk of bacterial and yeast infections due to a less acidic environment.

7. Loss of bladder control

Lower oestrogen levels can contribute to the loss of bladder control, or urinary incontinence. This happens because oestrogen helps maintain the tone of the muscles and tissues that support the bladder, which can become weakened with hormonal decline.

8. Decreased collagen production

Oestrogen supports collagen production in the tissues of the vagina and urinary tract. Collagen is essential for maintaining firmness and elasticity; without it, tissues can sag and weaken, leading to discomfort and a higher likelihood of incontinence.

9. Sexual discomfort and reduced arousal

Oestrogen deficiency can cause a reduction in blood flow and natural lubrication in the genital area, leading to discomfort during intercourse and lowered sexual arousal, which impacts intimate relationships and overall well-being.