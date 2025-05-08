Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. Forex traders said sustained foreign fund inflows and overall dollar weakness supported the local currency but geopolitical tensions continue to dent investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 84.61 and fell to an early low of 84.65 and a high of 84.54 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 23 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 42 paise to close at 84.77 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.04 per cent at 99.65.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 50.00 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 80,696.78, while the Nifty fell 31.30 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,383.10. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth Rs 2,585.86 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.