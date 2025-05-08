Operation Sindoor: 12 civilians and 1 soldier killed in Pakistani shelling

Srinagar: The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor. Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire for the 14th consecutive day. Pakistani troops carried out intense artillery and mortar shelling in response to India’s Operation Sindoor. The shelling resulted in 13 deaths, including 4 children and a soldier.

‘During the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately,’ read a statement from the Indian Army.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma from Haryana is the soldier who was killed in the cross-border firing in Jammu’s Poonch. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini shared the information on social media.

The unprovoked firing comes a day after India launched the Pahalgam counterstrike ‘Operation Sindoor’. India carried out 24 precision missile strikes on 9 terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on Wednesday (May 7) early morning. The nine terror camps were strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60.