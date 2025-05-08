Four tourists killed in helicopter crash in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Four tourists died in a helicopter crash near Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Thursday morning. There were around six people in the helicopter of which four are reportedly dead and two got injured. The helicopterwas flying from Dehradun to Harsil helipad. The tourists were going to Gangnani.

Teams of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the district administration have reached the crash spot and rescue operations are ongoing.

‘May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss,’ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote in a post on social media. Dhami added he had instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the crash.