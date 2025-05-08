Schools shut, leave cancelled; high alert after Operation Sindoor

Following India’s targeted strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, both Punjab and Rajasthan have been placed on high alert. In response, authorities in Punjab have shut down schools in six border districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran—until further notice. All leaves of Punjab Police personnel have been cancelled, with the police ordered to remain prepared to act as a secondary line of defence alongside the army. Public events have also been suspended across the border areas.

Rajasthan has taken similar precautionary steps. Government and private schools in four border districts—Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer—have been ordered shut. The state government has also cancelled all leaves for police officers and administrative officials deployed in these regions. The district administrations have been instructed to remain ready for any emergency, and strict security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident.

Top officials in Rajasthan, including Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP U R Sahoo, held a review meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, and police officials to assess the security situation. They were directed to stay at their headquarters and maintain close coordination to handle any fallout from the military escalation. The heightened state of readiness comes amid fears of retaliation by Pakistan after the Indian airstrikes.