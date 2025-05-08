India Hits Back: Lahore Air Defence Taken Out After Failed Pak Strike

India confirmed on Thursday that it successfully repelled a major Pakistani offensive aimed at military installations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. Pakistani forces launched a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting key cities such as Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, but Indian air defence systems intercepted most of the threats. In response, India carried out precision strikes, neutralising Pakistani air defence radars, including a critical installation in Lahore, in a move described as equally intense and within the same domain.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistan launched heavy artillery and mortar shelling on civilian areas across multiple sectors like Kupwara, Baramulla, and Rajouri. The bombardment resulted in the tragic deaths of 16 civilians, including women and children. Indian forces responded with targeted artillery strikes to suppress the Pakistani aggression. This escalation came just a day after India’s Operation Sindoor, which involved strategic airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Indian defence officials emphasized that Operation Sindoor was carefully executed to avoid hitting Pakistani military assets, and was based on concrete intelligence. However, India warned that any future Pakistani attacks on Indian military targets would be met with decisive retaliation. The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their preference for non-escalation, provided Pakistan adheres to the same approach.