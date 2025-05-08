Commodity Market: Gold price gain for fourth straight day, crosses Rs 73,000 again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher for fourth straight day in Kerala. Yellow metal price crossed Rs 73,000 mark again in the state. This is for first time in this month that gold is trading above Rs 73,000 mark. Gold is priced at Rs 73,040, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 9130 , up by Rs 55.

Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram in four days. Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 97,380/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 89,265/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 95,840/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate opened lower at Rs 96,900 per 10 gram as against its previous close of Rs 97,491. Gold prices rallied over 3% in the previous session. Silver price also opened lower and was trading down by Rs 251, or 0.26% at Rs 96,450 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,384.99 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $3,392.00. Price of spot silver was steady at $32.46 an ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $978.56 and palladium lost 0.7% to $965.78.