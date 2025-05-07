Know how to activate emergency alerts on your Android and iPhones

Mumbai: The Indian government, through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will conduct a mock drill on May 7, 2025. The mock drill aims to evaluate India’s emergency broadcast systems, including air raid sirens and real-time mobile alerts to warn the public in times of crisis, like natural disasters or attacks.

Here are ways to enable the emergency alert on their handset.

Android users: How to enable Emergency Alerts

If you are using an Android 11 or newer device, you can receive these alerts, but only if the feature is turned on.

Steps to activate emergency alerts on Android:

Open Settings

Scroll down to Safety and Emergency

Tap on Wireless Emergency Alerts

Turn on all available alert options

Note: The exact terms may differ on phones like Samsung (One UI), Xiaomi (HyperOS), or OnePlus. Alerts may still arrive even without an active SIM or while roaming.

iPhone users: How to enable government test alerts?

Apple iPhones also support government emergency alerts, including mock drills like the one on May 7.

Steps to activate alerts on iPhone:

Go to Settings

Tap on Notifications

Scroll to the bottom and look for Government Alerts

Enable the Test Alerts toggle