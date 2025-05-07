Honda launches Elevate Apex Summer Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda has launched the Apex Summer Edition of Elevate. The latest offering can be purchased under the price bracket between Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh. Interested customers can visit the authorised showroom and pre-book the car by paying a fully refundable token amount.

The Apex Summer Edition is based on the V trim. The special edition comes in a two-tone, same road presence, featuring the dark grill at the front, signature-style headlight setup, paired with integrated DRLS. It gets leatherette seat upholstery, seat cushions and premium class ambient lighting.

The SUV is also equipped with a larger 9-inch touchscreen, supported by all the wireless car connect technology, including Android, Apple and Auto Carplay. The other notable features include a 360-degree camera, a multi-functional steering wheel, and a comfortable seating arrangement with decent headroom and legroom.

The Elevate Apex Summer Edition continue to use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering a 119 BHP and 145 Nm. The unit is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT.