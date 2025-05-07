Emirates announces new daily non-stop flights to this city: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates announced a daily non-stop service between Dubai and Hangzhou in China, The flight service will start from July 30. Hangzhou is the airline’s fifth gateway into the Chinese mainland after Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The new service will operate with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, with a total capacity of 2,478 weekly seats. The new flights are optimally timed to connect travellers to 38 destinations in Europe, 22 in Africa, 11 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, offering convenient two-way connections to key cities including ?Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG launches GT 63 APXGP Edition

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER will offer travellers 8 First Class suites, 42 angle-flat Business Class seats and 304 ergonomically designed Economy Class seats. Travellers flying with Emirates to Hangzhou can also access 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in more than 40 languages including Chinese, as well as regionally inspired cuisine including popular Chinese dishes and desserts.

From July 30, Emirates will operate 49 weekly flights to the Chinese mainland, including double daily services to Beijing and Shanghai, daily flights to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and the new daily service to Hangzhou.