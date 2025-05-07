Congress Faces Criticism Over Caste Census Inaction as BJP Pushes for Inclusive Data Collection

The Congress party’s record on conducting a caste census in India has been clouded by controversy and accusations of political opportunism. Despite ruling the country for several decades, Congress has consistently refrained from collecting detailed caste data, leaving marginalized communities without critical demographic insights. A notable example is the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), which failed to publish its caste-specific findings, a move widely seen as a missed opportunity. Critics suggest that Congress’s hesitation is rooted in concerns over upsetting electoral calculations and maintaining vote banks.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has projected a more assertive stance on the issue. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has positioned itself as a proponent of a transparent and inclusive caste census, aiming to address longstanding social inequalities. Meanwhile, various state governments, even those not led by the BJP, have undertaken their own caste-based surveys, reinforcing the growing demand for comprehensive data. These efforts highlight the urgent need for a national caste census to reflect the true social composition of the country.

The lack of a nationwide caste census has serious consequences for marginalized communities, as the absence of reliable data hampers effective policy-making and equitable resource distribution. Congress’s reluctance raises concerns about its dedication to social justice and fair representation. While the BJP’s initiative may signal progress, its actual impact on disadvantaged groups remains to be seen. Ultimately, a caste census should focus on delivering accurate, transparent information that genuinely serves the interests of the underrepresented sections of society.