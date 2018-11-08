Celebrities who attended Karan Johar’s Diwali puja: See Pics

Karan Johar hosted a Diwali puja at Dharma Productions and various celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anandya Panday, Tara Sutaria and others graced the event.

Diwali is all about celebrating with family and friends. And like every home, Karan too hosted a special puja ceremony for his team and all those associated with his films. It was also attended by Karan’s mum Hiroo Johar. The official account of Dharma Productions has several photos from the ceremony. From sharing laughs to poses with Karan’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, the pictures will certainly make you smile.

Alia ked pretty in a yellow suit, Kiara also posed with Varun and Alia in a yellow while Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya looked stunning in an orange kurta. Dressed in traditional attires, the celebs certainly made the event starry with their presence.

The latest project is Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya.