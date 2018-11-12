South Indian Celebrities who set new fashion goals with trendy outfits: See Pics

When it’s about fashion trends we always depend on our beautiful actresses. Till now actresses didn’t fail to amaze us with their stylish outfits.

Rakul Preet

At a recent event, Rakul Preet chose to wear a navy blue pant suit with a few crystals up her sleeves and simple black heels. She kept her make-up, too, quite minimal and let her hair straight and loose. While we think the look is quite casual and nice, it does appear quite forgetful. There’s nothing extraordinary here and we wish she could’ve gone a little experimental, given her track record in the fashion department. Nevertheless, it’s a stylish look still lacking some punch.

Samantha Akkineni

At an event earlier this week, Samantha decided to go for florals and checks, a combination that sounds quirky at best. While the ensemble looks like a lot of fun, it does look a bit overdone with the checks at least. It’s a good thing she keeps her make-up, hair, and shoes rather simple so as to not take the attention away from her upbeat attire.

Keerthy Suresh

For weeks now, Keerthy Suresh has been reigning the fashion department. While she mostly likes to wear ethnic traditional gowns, sarees, and salwars, she still manages to make every look different. Briefly they might appear repetitive but she makes up for it immediately with a bright, vibrant number. Just like how she goes from red and white beauty to subtle pastel shades queen.

Parvathy TK

At the opening ceremony of MAMI, Parvathy TK wowed everybody with a look that no one saw coming. Classy and standing out in style, Parvathy wore this gorgeous white outfit from Bloni and accessorized it with oxidized jewellery from Sangeeta Boochra. We love that she went grunge with her make-up, making her look more powerful