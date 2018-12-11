Govt appoints new Governor for Reserve Bank of India

Shaktikanta Das, former finance secretary and the current member of the finance commission, became the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, reports informed.

The appointment of the new RBI Governor comes a day after Urjit Patel resigned. Patel, who had a run-in with the government over the autonomy of the central bank had resigned from his post on Monday.

After assuming office, Das will be the 25th Governor of the RBI. Patel was appointed the 24th Governor of the RBI on September, 2016 for a three-year term. According to reports, Patel said he has decided to step down with immediate effect.