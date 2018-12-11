Latest NewsIndia

Govt appoints new Governor for Reserve Bank of India

Dec 11, 2018, 06:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shaktikanta Das, former finance secretary and the current member of the finance commission, became the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, reports informed.

The appointment of the new RBI Governor comes a day after Urjit Patel resigned. Patel, who had a run-in with the government over the autonomy of the central bank had resigned from his post on Monday.

After assuming office, Das will be the 25th Governor of the RBI. Patel was appointed the 24th Governor of the RBI on September, 2016 for a three-year term. According to reports, Patel said he has decided to step down with immediate effect.

Tags

Related Articles

Rekha
Oct 10, 2018, 03:53 pm IST

Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s Ageless Beauty Rekha

Jun 1, 2018, 11:08 pm IST

A massive fire breaks out at Scindia House in South Mumbai, zero casualties reported

Karnataka elections
May 5, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Karnataka Elections: Twitter buzzes about the Assembly polls the most

Dec 30, 2017, 06:00 pm IST

Xiaomi’s launches Mi Pad at 12,999

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close