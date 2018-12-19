Pakistani journalist rides a donkey while reporting : Watch Video

Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez who has by now earned a reputation for his peculiar yet hilarious ways of reporting, is once again going viral on the internet for his latest reporting of “donkey business” in Pakistan. As per a television report by Geo News, donkey business has been flourishing of late in the country. Lahore has the third largest population of donkeys in the world, the report stated. It also featured the happy breeders and owners of donkey.

The report said that donkeys are of service to humans by the age of four and continue to serve till the age of 12. Pakistan’s government has also started hospitals to treat donkeys free of cost.

The report claimed that on an average a donkey does a business of 1000 Pakistani Rupees per day.

Hafeez who is known for his special knack of reporting different issues, this time concluded his report sitting on the back of a donkey as a giggling crowd watches him from distance. The concluding lines of the report were even funnier.

Sitting on a donkey, Hafeez said: “The relationship between humans and donkey dates way back, but with the sudden rise of the donkey rearing business in Lahore, breeders are now extremely happy.”

In Hafeez’s words: “”Insaan aur gadhe ka rishta toh sadiyo purana hai, magar Lahore mein gadho ka karobar achanak chamak uthne se gadha palne wale log khushi se phule nahi sama rahe.”

Another Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir shared the video on Twitter. Watch here: