Lok Sabha election 2019 : Rahul Gandhi plans to renovate temples in Amethi

Dec 20, 2018, 03:03 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to renovate ancient temples in Amethi from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund. Rahul Gandhi’s pitch for temples was also seen during the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

His soft Hindutva approach and spree of temple visits are being seen to have played a significant role in winning against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three major states in the Hindi heartland.

Congress leader Anil Singh said, “Our party president is getting high-mast solar lights installed in 13 temples at his parliamentary constituency, including ancient temples like Kalikan Devi at Amethi Sangrampur, Durga temple in Gauriganj and Bhawani temple in Shahgarh.”

Apart from beautification of these temples, musical instruments like harmonium, dholak, manjeera will also be provided to them.

“At places where melas are organised in Amethi, high-mast lights are being installed. Arrangements to provide drinking water at such places have also been made,” another Congress leader Chandra Kant Dubey said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s temple push in his constituency, BJP district president Umashankar Pandey said, “The Congress president is worried because dharm sabhas are being organised across the nation for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya. This is why temples are being renovated and solar lights are being installed in Amethi. It’s a good decision but his intentions are just to gain political advantage.”

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Amethi in September, was welcomed by a group of Kanwariyas with chants of “har har mahadev” after returning from Kailash Mansarovar yatra.

