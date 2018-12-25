Latest NewsIndia

Spiritual Leader Invites Over 200 Sex Workers, Here is the Reason

Dec 25, 2018, 01:33 pm IST
Spiritual guru Moraridas Prabhudas Hariyani, popularly known as Morari Bapu has surprised everyone with his latest action. He has kicked up a row when over 200 sex workers from Mumbai’s biggest brothel, Kamathipura, thronged the temple town of Ayodhya on Saturday to attend his discourse after getting a personal invite from him. The spiritual guru is planning to narrate Ram Katha in temple town from Saturday to next Sunday.

“By inviting sex workers to the pious town of Ayodhya, Morari Bapu is trying to make this town impious. If Morari Bapu wants to reform society he must organise such Ram Kathas in Naxalite and red light areas,” said Santosh Dubey, the president of the Dharam Sena outfit and prime accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Morari Bapu had earlier visited the streets of Kamathipura, the red light area of Mumbai, to interact with sex workers last week and invited them for his Katha in Ayodhya from December 22-30.

“Lord Ram’s entire life was a narration of liberation and acceptance. I am humbly trying to follow his footsteps,” said the spiritual guru.

