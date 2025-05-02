Municipal corporation proposes ban on sale of meat, liquor

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution to ban the sale of liquor and meat along a 14-kilometre stretch of Ram Path, which connects Ayodhya city with Ayodhya Cantonment and Faizabad. The executive committee, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and 12 Corporators, also recommended prohibiting the sale of items like paan, gutkha, bidi, cigarettes, and advertisements for undergarments along this culturally significant route. Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi stated that the proposal has been sent to the District Magistrate for consideration, emphasizing that such commercial activity is inconsistent with the religious and cultural identity of the area.

Although Ayodhya town has long observed informal restrictions on the sale of meat and liquor, Ram Path continues to host numerous shops offering liquor and non-vegetarian food, especially in the Faizabad segment. This 10-km portion includes hotels, restaurants, and shops displaying advertisements deemed inappropriate under the proposed ban. According to the municipal corporation’s PRO, Mukesh Pandey, if the proposal is approved, such businesses would be required to relocate at least half a kilometre away from Ram Path.

Meanwhile, as the Ram Temple construction progresses, efforts are underway to embellish parts of the temple with gold. Currently, six doors on the first floor are being coated with 18 kg of gold—3 kg for each door—following a copper base. These teakwood doors, sourced from Chandrapur, are engraved with decorative motifs like elephants showering lotus flowers. The temple trust has also confirmed plans to mount gold on the Ram Darbar and the Kalash atop the temple, with the four-foot Kalash expected to be adorned within the next three days. Last year, 14 doors on the temple’s ground floor, including those in the Sanctum Sanctorum, were similarly decorated with gold.