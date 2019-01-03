Latest NewsIndia

Famous Actress Joins BJP, Could Well Contest LokSabha Elections

Jan 3, 2019, 01:09 pm IST
Actress Moushmi Chatterjee has joined BJP on January 2, Wednesday. She may contest in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI, the news agency reported that the 70-year-old actor is an admirer of PM Narendra Modi.  Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s National General Secretary expressed his hope in the coming election . He added that the presence of Moushmi Chatterjee will make the party strong.

