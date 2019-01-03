Famous Actress Joins BJP, Could Well Contest LokSabha Elections

Actress Moushmi Chatterjee has joined BJP on January 2, Wednesday. She may contest in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI, the news agency reported that the 70-year-old actor is an admirer of PM Narendra Modi. Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s National General Secretary expressed his hope in the coming election . He added that the presence of Moushmi Chatterjee will make the party strong.