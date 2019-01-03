J&K : Two militants killed in an encounter with security forces

Two militants and a soldier were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, reports said. Two other soldiers were injured in the firefight.

News agency GNS, quoting a police officer, said two militants affiliated with Hizb ul Mujahideen were killed in the ongoing gunfight.

Earlier, ADGP, Law and Order, Muneer Khan told Greater Kashmir that three soldiers were wounded in the gunfight that broke out today morning in Gulshanpora forests.

Reports said that the soldiers were wounded in the initial exchange of fire with the militants. The injured soldiers were taken to army’s 92 base hospital Srinagar where from one critically wounded soldier was airlifted to army’s command hospital Udhampur for advanced treatment, GNS report said.

It said the injured soldier succumbed at the Udhampur army facility.

Three militants were believed to be trapped in the area.

Massive clashes have erupted in the area with at least six youth suffering pellet injuries. Internet has been suspended in the area.