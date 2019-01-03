Rape: Casting Director Gets Life Imprisonment

A casting director got life imprisonment for raping an aspiring actress and sending nude photos to her husband. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.31 lakh and the director has to give Rs 1 lakh to the survivor as compensation. The woman’s husband left her and their newborn child after the incident.

The victim met the accused Ravindranath Khosh in 2011 and he introduced himself as a cameraman and casting director. The woman expressed her interest in acting and the accused offered her a job. She avoided his calls when he expressed sexual interest to her.

After some days, when she respond, he asked her to meet him in Madh Island where he raped her and took inappropriate photos. He asked her to maintain the relationship and threatened to send photos to her husband. The rape continued till 2012 March.

She changed the phone number then Ghosh sent photos to her employer. Followed by her complaint in December, he was arrested. The woman was raped without consent so that it is a serious crime