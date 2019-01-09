Actress Monalisa looks stunning in her latest Instagram pics : See Pics

One of the bankable and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from her photoshoot.

Mona Lisa has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, 5 tv shows and what not! The 36-year-old actor started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi film Jayate where she played the role of Arti. but got her breakthrough with Jai Sriram, where she played the role of rima das in this 1999 movie.