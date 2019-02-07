Latest NewsIndia

Muslim teacher thrashed for not saying ‘Vande Mataram’ on Republic Day

Feb 7, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
Residents of Abdullahpur in Bihar’s Katihar district allegedly beat up a Muslim man after he refused to sing Vande Mataram on Republic Day.

According to a tweet by ANI, the teacher, identified as Afzal Hussain refused to sing the national song on January 26, during the Republic Day celebrations in the school, saying it was against his religious belief. The teacher said being a Muslim, he worships ‘Allah’ and Vande Mataram means ‘vandana’ (worship) of Bharat which is against his belief.

Hussain was quoted by, ANI saying, “We worship Allah & Vande Mataram means ‘vandana'(worship) of Bharat which is against our belief. Constitution doesn’t say it’s necessary to sing it”. Reports inform that video of the incident has apparently gone viral on social media.

 

