Rahul Gandhi ‘saves the day’ ,takes an injured journalist to the hospital; read to know more

Mar 27, 2019, 09:02 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi has won Indian hearts again and this time the congress representative has taken a journalist who was injured to the hospital. He took the journalist in his own car and admitted him to the hospital. The incident happened in Delhi Humayun Road.

The journalist, Rajendra Vyas was found injured for an accident that had happened in Humayun Road. Rahul Gandhi was passing by that area, fortunately. Rahul who was headed to another place stopped his car and took the injured journalist to the hospital in his car. Rajendra Vayas owns a newspaper company in Rajasthan. Rahul took him to AIIMS hospital. He is under treatment now.

There are several tweets supporting Rahul Gandhi for his humanitarian works.

