“Families can now join Indian stars at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019” says BCCI

Mar 28, 2019, 06:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

BCCI sources said Indian cricketers who set out to England for the World Cup can bring their wives with them. The new resolution had been prompted by the BCCI on behalf of the proposal put forward by Virat Kohli.

Family members can then leave for England after India’s first match against South Africa gets over.

“If India reaches the semi-finals, they will have to return home,” the BCCI informed.

The current rule is that family members will join their star player members after the first two weeks of the five-day expedition.

The BCCI also announced that they will send a special chef for the players to get customized for their recipes.

