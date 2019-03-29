Latest NewsSports

Asian Air-gun Championship: Indian shooters bagged gold medal

Mar 29, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
India continued its domination at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. In today’s events, India’s young pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary on today bagged a gold medal each, their second in the competition.

Manu won the women’s 10 metre Air Pistol on day three of competitions while Saurabh bagged a team gold in the men’s event. Abhishek Verma also won individual silver in the men’s 10-metre Air Pistol.

The women’s pistol team also won a bronze to further bolster India’s tally to five gold, three silver and one bronze medals with half the competition still to go.

