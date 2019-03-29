Asian Air-gun Championship: Indian shooters bagged gold medal

India continued its domination at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. In today’s events, India’s young pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary on today bagged a gold medal each, their second in the competition.

Manu won the women’s 10 metre Air Pistol on day three of competitions while Saurabh bagged a team gold in the men’s event. Abhishek Verma also won individual silver in the men’s 10-metre Air Pistol.

The women’s pistol team also won a bronze to further bolster India’s tally to five gold, three silver and one bronze medals with half the competition still to go.