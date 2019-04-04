Abdul Nazar Mahdani Sends His Wishes to Rahul Gandhi

Kochi: PDP leader Abdul Nazar Mahdani has sent his wishes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi- wishing him an attractive win in the upcoming elections. He only had one complaint and that was Rahul omitting the word ‘minority’ from his campaign.

“In the statement that was released with your signature, there was not a mention of the word “minority”. I hope it wasn’t deliberate” he said.

Mahdani added that even though he has many difference in opinion with Rahul, he really wished for a Government in which Rahul has some influence.