Latest NewsIndia

Abdul Nazar Mahdani Sends His Wishes to Rahul Gandhi

Apr 4, 2019, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: PDP leader Abdul Nazar Mahdani has sent his wishes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi- wishing him an attractive win in the upcoming elections. He only had one complaint and that was Rahul omitting the word ‘minority’ from his campaign.

“In the statement that was released with your signature, there was not a mention of the word “minority”. I hope it wasn’t deliberate” he said.

Mahdani added that even though he has many difference in opinion with Rahul, he really wished for a Government in which Rahul has some influence.

Tags

Related Articles

Now It’s Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked

Feb 8, 2018, 11:46 am IST

Are your medicines safe or are they illegal? Study reveals

Feb 6, 2018, 07:02 am IST
Ananyaa-and-Kerala-Floods

When actress Ananyaa and her family trapped in Kerala Floods

Aug 21, 2018, 09:25 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your Day Today

Oct 24, 2017, 07:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close