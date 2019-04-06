BJP replaces Uma Bharti with Anurag Sharma from Jhansi; BJP publishes new enrollment list

The BJP on Saturday has released the updated list of 24 candidates for the Lok Sabha Polls. The updates have shown that the Union Minister Uma Bharati is replaced with Anurag Sharma as the nominee from Jhansi.

The party has already announced about the same earlier.

The updated list includes eight candidates in Haryana, four each in UP and Rajasthan and three candidates in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has so far announced the name of 407 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. The election will start on April 11 till May 19. The counting will start on May 23.

The BJP has already renominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and fielded Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.