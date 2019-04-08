Wasim Akram accuses Pakistani players of eating Biriyani ahead of World Cup

The fitness of Pakistani players is always a major question raised against them. The sources have said that the old age problems of the players will cause serious trouble when there are only less than two months for the World Cup matches. Now the remarks made by the former skipper Wasim Akram who was the part of the World cup team in 1992 has gone viral in the cricket world.

The skipper has informed that what is remaining as the major hurdle for the Pakistan team is their form in 50-over format.

They have not managed to do well in ODIs since winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 against all the odds. He again adds that the team had lost ODI series against New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.

Despite playing in the familiar conditions of UAE, the Men in Green lost all the games in the five-match series

Wasim Akram has piled more pressure on the Pakistani team-management by claiming that the players are still being served biryani, “Pakistani players are still being served biryani and you cannot compete against champions by feeding them biryani,” Wasim Akram said according to Pakistani journalist Sad Sajiq’s tweet.