General Election 2019: AAP, JJP to form an alliance in Haryana

Apr 12, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) announced their decision to face the general election in an alliance. Both the parties will fight the election in an alliance in Haryana. The state has 10 Lok Sabha seats.

The JJP was launched by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state’s main opposition INLD last year.
Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the JJP will fight on seven seats.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, claimed that people of Haryana wanted the alliance. Kejriwal had earlier proposed an alliance between the AAP, JJP and the Congress but the grand old party rejected the proposal.

