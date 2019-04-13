“Thank u for exploiting me for the comfort of your Alcoholic & drug addict sons”; Sangeetha Krish hits out at her mother

The enigmatic actress Sangeetha has been in news after having words with her mother Bhanumathy. Bhanumahty had filed a complaint against her daughter at the Tamil Nadu State Association for Women alleging that she was expelled from the house on old age. Banumahty also has made allegations that her daughter had tried to snatch her property.

The incident gave a lot of negative publicity to Sangeetha. She has now come out for the clarification. n a note that she released on Twitter, the actress has opened up on how her mother used to make her sign blank cheques and exploited her since the age of 13

The actress asserted she was used and exploited by her mother for hr brothers who was drug addicted and alcoholic.

The complete text of her statement can be read below:

Dearest Mom, Thank u for bringing me to this world. Thank you for pulling me out of school & making me work from the age of 13.Thank u for making me sign in all blank cheques.Thank u for exploiting me for the comfort of ur Alcoholic & drug addict sons who never went to work their entire life.Thank u for cornering me inside our own house for not budging to ur decisions. Thank u for not getting me married until I fought my way out.Thank u for constantly disturbing my husband & thereby spoiling my family Peace.Thank you for teaching me how a mother should not to be. And finally Thank u for all the false allegations & these latest accusations ,because knowingly or unknowingly u ve only made me evolve from a dumb kid to a fighter & now to a very mature , strong & a bold woman.. will always LOVE U FOR THIS )6 ei One day u will step out of ur EGO & definitely FEEL PROUD OF ME

Sangeetha, she started her career with small roles in 90s and went on to work in the films like Pithamagan, Manmadhan Ambu among many others in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.