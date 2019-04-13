Celebrity Instagram couples reveals the secret behind their “Dangerous Infinity Pool photo”

The most popular American traveler and motivational influencing couples Kelly Castile and Kody Workman has been under the attacking of their fans for posting an enigma picture in the pool. The couples have been making a living through the beach explorations. They are living in Bali currently and will be moving as being a traveling family.

The couples have shared a dangerous picture in which the couples are seen hanging over the edge of a high placed pool. The photo has created a mysterious chasm.

Though the picture had 50k likes and numerous shares they are widely slammed for the risky stunts that involved hanging off the edge at the infinity pool at Kaygon Jungle Resort in Ubud.

Finally, in a joint statement to Fox News, the couple defended themselves and said, “As for safety, we are all responsible for ourselves at the end of the day. The reality is that we felt safe, stable and confident for two reasons. First and foremost, there is another pool below that we cropped out of the shot for dramatisation.”