Celebrity Instagram couples reveals the secret behind their “Dangerous Infinity Pool photo”

The most popular American traveler and motivational influencing couples Kelly Castile and Kody Workman has been under the attacking of their fans for posting an enigma picture in the pool. The couples have been making a living through the beach explorations. They are living in Bali currently and will be moving as being a traveling family.
The couples have shared a dangerous picture in which the couples are seen hanging over the edge of a high placed pool. The photo has created a mysterious chasm.
Though the picture had 50k likes and numerous shares they are widely slammed for the risky stunts that involved hanging off the edge at the infinity pool at Kaygon Jungle Resort in Ubud.
Finally, in a joint statement to Fox News, the couple defended themselves and said, “As for safety, we are all responsible for ourselves at the end of the day. The reality is that we felt safe, stable and confident for two reasons. First and foremost, there is another pool below that we cropped out of the shot for dramatisation.”
?? Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make. ? ?? La mejor fortaleza en la vida, el moral más importante, es discernimiento. Solo puedes entender tu cuerpo, sentir el espacio que te rodea y comprender tus capacidades. Haríamos bien en recorder este, sabiendo que no toda acción, estilo o camino que presenciamos por otros es o debe ser, replicado. Al final del dia, somos responsables de las decisiones que hacemos. ? Thank you @kayonjungleresort for an unforgettable experience! ? ? #balitravel #couplesgoals #ilovetravel #bestplaces #baligasm #ubud #balitravel #novios #junglelife #viajeros #wetravel #travelinspo #adventurous #indonesiaparadise #speechlessplaces #infinitypool #welltraveled #earthpix #baliholiday
