Asian Boxing Championships; Indian boxers enter quarter-finals

Apr 21, 2019, 02:14 am IST
In Boxing, Indian boxer Shiva Thapa advanced closer to adding a record fourth medal by entering the 60-kilogram pre-quarterfinals in the Asian Championships in Bangkok.  Thapa beat Korea’s Kim Wonho by 4-1.

World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69 kilograms) and Deepak (49 kilograms) also made it to the last-eight stage. Lovlina Borgohain, also of Assam beat Vietnam’s Tran Thi Linh 5-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

National champion and Makran Cup gold medallist Deepak continued his good form at this elite event with yet another commanding 5-0 win over Sri Lanka’s Mutunaka Pedi Gedara.

