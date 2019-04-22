Latest NewsPolitics

Congress acting as external public relations arm of Pakistan ,says BJP

Apr 22, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Less than a minute

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of acting as an external public relations arm of the Pakistan government, saying it was speaking the language of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, while attacking Congress leader P Chidambaram, said rather than targeting Pakistan for exporting terrorism to India and indulging in anti-India activities, “the Congress party is blaming the Indian government for taking multi-pronged punitive steps against Pakistan including some trade related initiatives”. “It seems that the Congress party is not happy that the military and non-military punitive steps initiated by the Indian government have silenced Pakistan and forced it to mend ways,” Rao said in a statement.

The Congress party, he alleged, “had lent perverse support to Pakistan time and again betraying Indian interests”. He claimed the Congress was acting as an external public relations arm of the Pakistan government and it was speaking the language of the Pakistani prime minister. Rao said the statements of several Congress leaders sound like music to a cornered Pakistan that has lost all credibility internationally.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Amrapali Dubey’s belly dance video goes viral on YouTube : Watch Video

Jul 7, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

IMD predicts Heavy rain and lightning till April 22

Apr 19, 2019, 09:23 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various infrastructural projects

Feb 9, 2019, 07:35 pm IST
old woman died

Tragic death for a 91-year-old woman as tree branch falls on her

May 29, 2018, 05:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close