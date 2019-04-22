Congress acting as external public relations arm of Pakistan ,says BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of acting as an external public relations arm of the Pakistan government, saying it was speaking the language of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, while attacking Congress leader P Chidambaram, said rather than targeting Pakistan for exporting terrorism to India and indulging in anti-India activities, “the Congress party is blaming the Indian government for taking multi-pronged punitive steps against Pakistan including some trade related initiatives”. “It seems that the Congress party is not happy that the military and non-military punitive steps initiated by the Indian government have silenced Pakistan and forced it to mend ways,” Rao said in a statement.

The Congress party, he alleged, “had lent perverse support to Pakistan time and again betraying Indian interests”. He claimed the Congress was acting as an external public relations arm of the Pakistan government and it was speaking the language of the Pakistani prime minister. Rao said the statements of several Congress leaders sound like music to a cornered Pakistan that has lost all credibility internationally.