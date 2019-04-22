Latest NewsNEWS

Notice issued to Delhi Judicial Academy for appointing Mrinal Satish as Chairperson

A notice has been issued to the Delhi High Court on Monday for appointing Professor Mrinal Satish and the Delhi Judicial Academy (DJA) on a petition seeking to quash his appointment to the post of Chairperson of the DJA. The petition says that he is not eligible for the post.

The petition has been filed bu the advocates Ashutosh Kumar Mishra and Isha Garg. They have claimed that the appointment of Mr. Satish was in violation of the prescription under the Delhi Judicial Academy.

Prior to his appointment as Chairperson of the DJA, Mr. Satish was a Professor of Law at the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, where he was also the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Law, Policy and Governance.

