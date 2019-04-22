“Ponzi scam” culprits will be punished by BJP says Amith Shah

The BJP president Amit Shah has accused the West Bengal Police and administration of destroying all the evidence related to the Ponzi Scam. He also assured that those who are behind the scam will be brought to the limelight and taken under custody for their misdeed once the Mamata Banerjee government gets out of the office.

“The chit fund scam happened in Bengal. The local administration and police have destroyed all evidence and proof. Mamata Didi does not want any probe into the chit fund scam, but we want a probe. This is our fight. We don’t have any problem with any person,” Shah asserted.

He said the BJP is committed to punishing all culprits in the multi-billion rupee scam

The ponzi scam came to light in April 2013, when the Saradha Group – owned by Sudipta Sen – downed shutters across Bengal after being unable to pay back its depositors.

The group took huge sums of money from poor people in turn promised them big returns parked their life savings with the firm.

Following an order by the Supreme Court in 2014, the CBI has been probing the ponzi scam cases.