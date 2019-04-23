Latest NewsIndiaNEWSSports

This 24-year-old has made India proud, grabs country’s first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2019

Apr 23, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Bajrang Punia has now made India proud by winning the country’s first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2019.

The competition was conducted in Xi’an in China.

The 24-year-guy from Harayana has rebounded strongly to knock out the Asian Games bronze-medallist Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan and grabbed the top honors of the ongoing tournament.

In 2017, Punia bagged the same title at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi while he settled for a bronze medal in 2018 edition

Meanwhile, Praveen Rana–the other Indian in the fray– will look to add another gold to India’s tally when he takes on Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran in the final of the men’s 79kg category later in the day

