Best ‘Sex Positions’ for men with small penis sizes; Video

Do not worry about your penis size. You can overcome that and enjoy sex by trying appropriate sex positions. the average penis length is 5.16 inches. If your penis falls short of that benchmark, then you are statistically on the smaller than average side

Doggie Style, Elevated Reverse Cowgirl, Side Cowgirl, Pile Driver, etc. are some of the sex positions that can get you to orgasm. Another important thing is the girth of your penis. If the circumference of your penis is good enough, any sex position with a bit of modification should be great.