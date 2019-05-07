WATCH; This new tempting dance moves by Tamanna from “Devi 2” is getting viral on Internet

Devi 2, the sequel to the hit horror comedy Devi that released in the year 2016 will not release on May 1 as announced earlier. The horror comedy was in the summer release race this year, but reports are that the filmmakers decided to put off the release by a few more weeks in order to get the requisite number of theatres. According to recent reports, it may be released on May 31 but we need to wait for an official word on it. The movie recently cleared the censor with a ‘U’ certificate.

