Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Love will win, says Rahul Gandhi after voting

Rahul Gandhi ditched his high-security vehicle and instead, chose to walk down from his home in central Delhi to the polling booth to cast his vote in the sixth round of the national election. The Congress president is a voter in the high-profile New Delhi parliamentary seat.

“It was a good fight. Narendra Modi used hatred and I used love. And I think love will triumph. The people are our maalik (boss). We will accept the people’s mandate,” Mr Gandhi told reporters after voting.

Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by his bodyguards and the media as he walked briskly to the voting centre on Aurangzeb Lane, not far from his Tughlaq Lane home.

Ajay Maken, who is the Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, accompanied Mr Gandhi.