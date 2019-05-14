NEWS

GALLERY: Pictures of PAK PM Imran Khan and his three wives you have never seen before

May 14, 2019
Leading the race to become Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan will always be remembered as the enigmatic ‘Kaptaan’, who transformed an immensely talented but fractious bunch of cricketers into world beaters. During his time, Imran was one of the finest all-rounders, a world-class fast bowler but perhaps it is the cult status he attained due to the leadership that made him stand out from the pack. While he is remembered as the fearless captain, his personal life has also been in the news often. He has had three wives, first being Jemima Goldsmith, second Reham Khan and third being Bushra Manika.

 

 

