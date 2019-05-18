GALLERY; See photographs of last phase preparation in Lok Sabha elections 2019

Over 10.01 lakh voters, eligible to exercise their franchise in the last round of voting, wil decide the fate of 918 candidates on May 19. Polling will be held on Sunday in the seventh phase in all 13 seats in Punjab, as many seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Workers carry VVPAT and EVM machines as they leave for polling booths from a distribution center ahead of the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bihar’s Patna on Saturday, May 18