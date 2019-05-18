GALLERY; This picture of Bhaggi actress chilling in pool will rise your temperature

CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

May 18, 2019, 06:07 pm IST
The gorgeous Dishapatini who is also known as the Bhaggi actress is a known avid social media user. It is seen that she is often in posting pictures and videos for her followers.

It was today that the actress had posted her pool chilling photographs on Instagram. She can be seen standing near a pool wearing a hot pink swimming suit.

The actress has often made headlines due to her alluring pictures and has even been the target of trolls. However, she remains unfazed by all the negativity and continues shining bright!

The actress has also made the fans jaw-dropping in her new song slow motion.

She is in the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’. The film has an array of talented actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover on board.

 

